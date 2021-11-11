Watch
Kansas City Chiefs RT Lucas Niang to miss practice again on Thursday

Reed Hoffmann/AP
New York Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (51) goes up against Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Lucas Niang (67) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday against the Kansas City Chiefs, Nov. 1, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo.
Posted at 12:11 PM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 13:11:04-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs right tackle Lucas Niang will continue to miss practice on Thursday as the team prepares for a Sunday Night Football showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Niang suffered a rib injury in the team's win against the Green Bay Packers last Sunday.

He was the starter for the Chiefs' first five games before being replaced by Mike Remmers in week six.

However, Remmers suffered a knee injury and Niang returned as the starter.

Remmers will also miss practice Thursday as he continues to tend to the knee injury.

Defensive end Chris Jones and line backer Dorian O'Daniel are out Thursday for personal reasons.

