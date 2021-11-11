Kansas City Chiefs RT Lucas Niang to miss practice again on Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs right tackle Lucas Niang will continue to miss practice on Thursday as the team prepares for a Sunday Night Football showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Niang suffered a rib injury in the team's win against the Green Bay Packers last Sunday.

He was the starter for the Chiefs' first five games before being replaced by Mike Remmers in week six.

However, Remmers suffered a knee injury and Niang returned as the starter.

Remmers will also miss practice Thursday as he continues to tend to the knee injury.

Defensive end Chris Jones and line backer Dorian O'Daniel are out Thursday for personal reasons.