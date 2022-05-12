Kansas City Chiefs to open season at Arizona Cardinals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will start the 2022 NFL regular season on the road.

The team announced Thursday they will travel to the desert to take on the Arizona Cardinals at 3:25 CT on Sunday, Sept. 11.

The remainder of the team’s schedule is set for release at 7 p.m. tonight.

Earlier Thursday , the team announced it would play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football in Week 4.

Previously, the NFL announced the Chiefs home-opener is set for Thursday Night football against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2.

