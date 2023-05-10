Showdown between Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals set for New Year's Eve

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The next showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals will be on New Year's Eve in Kansas City, Missouri.

Football fans can watch the Chiefs and Bengals face off at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The game will be played in Week 17 of the 2023 season.

Ending the year with a bang.



Chiefs vs. Bengals. New Year's Eve. ⏰ pic.twitter.com/GeIV1fFFXY — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 10, 2023

Kansas City and Cincinnati have faced off in both of the past two AFC Championship games.

The schedules for all 32 NFL teams will be announced Thursday at 7 p.m. on NFL Network, the NFL App, NFL+ and the NFL’s website.

The Chiefs’ opponents for the upcoming season were released in January.

