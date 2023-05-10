Watch Now
Showdown between Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals set for New Year's Eve

Andy Lyons
<p>CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 19: Vontaze Burfict #55 of the Cincinnati Bengals tackles Anthony Sherman #42 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the preseason game at Paul Brown Stadium on August 19, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 7:05 AM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 08:07:30-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The next showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals will be on New Year's Eve in Kansas City, Missouri.

Football fans can watch the Chiefs and Bengals face off at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The game will be played in Week 17 of the 2023 season.

Kansas City and Cincinnati have faced off in both of the past two AFC Championship games.

The schedules for all 32 NFL teams will be announced Thursday at 7 p.m. on NFL Network, the NFL App, NFL+ and the NFL’s website.

The Chiefs’ opponents for the upcoming season were released in January.

