Kansas City prepares for first Red Friday of 2021 Chiefs season

It's time to paint The Kingdom red — Chiefs Kingdom, that is.

The first regular-season game for the Kansas City Chiefs' 2021 season is this weekend.

That means this week, the city will celebrate the biggest Red Friday of the year.

On Red Friday, the city shows its Chiefs pride by wearing the team's colors and decorating notable spots around town.

The first Red Friday also involves a fundraiser for the local Ronald McDonald House through the sale of limited edition flags .

A crew was at the Jackson County Courthouse downtown Wednesday to paint the lawn ahead of Friday.

Other logos will be painted on the Liberty Memorial Lawn, in Mill Creek Park and at the intersection of Ward Parkway and Shawnee Mission Road.

Get ready, #ChiefsKingdom! We can't wait for this weekend. Celebrate early with #RedFriday and get your game face on for Sunday's home opener! GO @Chiefs! pic.twitter.com/M6GZImE2Y5 — Kansas City, MO (@KCMO) September 8, 2021

On the campus of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, even the statues were preparing for football season.

Sculpt out the time to see some art on our campus. #UMKCProud https://t.co/hHTD3pYqCS pic.twitter.com/ZEFlFg9Ixw — UMKC (@UMKC) August 23, 2021

More Chiefs red will appear around town in the coming days and buildings in the Kansas City skyline will begin to shine red at night.