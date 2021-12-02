Kansas City Royals 2022 FanFest in limbo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are not currently planning to hold the 2022 KC Royals FanFest, according to a release from the team.

The event was originally scheduled to take place in January 2022.

FanFest, which features different events, including interviews and autographs with former and current players, was canceled in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team cited a similar reason for not having the 2022 FanFest.

"With continuing public health warnings and unknown restrictions on hotels and events in the future, it’s become clear that planning to host an event of this magnitude in a manner our fans deserve is not practical at this time," the release from the team said.

However, the club also indicated they are looking into different ways to engage fans.

"While we are all disappointed, we can’t currently plan to host our traditional FanFest, we are exploring new and exciting ways to engage virtually or otherwise this off-season," the release said. "We will share additional details as they are finalized in the coming months."

This news comes after Major League Baseball entered a work stoppage Thursday after the collective bargaining agreement with players expired overnight.

The MLB and players are currently in a deadlock over a new bargaining agreement. Since terms haven't been agreed upon, players are essentially on strike and are locked out of all team-related facilities and events.

It's unclear how long the lock out will last.