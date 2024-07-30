Kansas City Royals add another arm at MLB trade deadline

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals continued to make moves Tuesday before the trade deadline.

The club announced it acquired right-hander Lucas Erceg from the Oakland Athletics.

Tuesday was the second consecutive day the team bolstered its pitching staff. On Monday, the team traded for Texas Rangers starter RHP Michael Lorenzen.

In exchange for Erceg, the Royals sent right-handed pitchers Mason Barnett and Will Klein as well as outfielder Jared Dickey to the Athletics.

Erceg, 29, has appeared in 38 games this season, amassing more than 36 innings pitched. He’s 2-3 on the season with a 3.68 ERA.

