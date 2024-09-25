Watch Now
Kansas City Royals announce tickets for Wild Card, Division Series games

Nick Wass/AP
Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7), catcher Freddy Fermin (34), third baseman Maikel Garcia (11) and relief pitcher Lucas Erceg, second from right, celebrate after a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Wednesday that fans can purchase tickets for potential home playoff games in the American League Wild Card and Division Series games.

The Royals snapped a seven-game losing streak Tuesday night, defeating the Washington Nationals 1-0 in extra innings to move to 83-74, leaving KC tied with the Detroit Tigers for the second and third wild card spots.

ESPN gives the Royals an 82.2% chance of making the playoffs.

The best of three AL Wild Card Series would start on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Dates for potential Division Series games have not yet been determined.

Game times for all games are also yet to be announced.

Fans interested in tickets can visit the Royals' website.

