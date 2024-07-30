Kansas City Royals reach deal to acquire Chicago White Sox INF Paul DeJong

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chicago White Sox infielder Paul DeJong was traded Tuesday, but he won’t have to travel far to join his new club.

The Kansas City Royals announced in the afternoon the team acquired DeJong from the White Sox in exchange for right-handed pitcher Harold Rosado.

The Royals and White Sox are set to continue their series Tuesday night in Chicago.

As part of the trade, the Royals designated right-handed pitcher John McMillon for assignment.

DeJong, 30, is in his 12th major league season, spending time with the St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays and the San Francisco Giants before signing with Chicago this season.

He’s played in 102 games this season, during which he’s hit 18 home runs and batted in 41 runs. He brings a .228 average and a .275 on-base percentage.

It’s the second move of the day for the Royals, who earlier announced a trade for right-hander Lucas Erceg from the Oakland Athletics.

On Monday, the team traded for Texas Rangers starter Michael Lorenzen.

