Kansas Speedway tickets for 2024 season on sale amid brand refresh

Colin E. Braley/AP
Tyler Reddick, center, celebrates on the track after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.
New Kansas Speedway logo.png
Posted at 11:11 AM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 12:11:08-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Speedway has undergone a brand refresh, rolling out new logos Thursday for the 1.5-mile tri-oval race track in Kansas City, Kansas.

KansasSpeedway__Primary Vert_RGB_On White.jpg
Kansas Speedway logo (2024)

The announcement came in conjunction with news that tickets for the 2024 season, which includes two NASCAR Cup Series races for the 14th straight year.

“The Kansas City region is a region on the rise,” Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren said in a statement. “These new logos pay homage to the traditional values of the heartland, while also looking forward to a brighter tomorrow driven by the innovation, development and growth of our area.”

Tickets are now available for the May 4-5 race weekend, which features an ARCA Menards Series doubleheader with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series on Saturday and the AdventHealth 400, a Cup Series race, on Sunday.

All three NASCAR national tour series — the Truck Series, Xfinity Series and Cup Series — will race Sept. 27-29 at Kansas Speedway.

The fall race weekend kicks off with another ARCA Menards/Truck Series doubleheader, followed by the Xfinity Series playoffs opener on Saturday and the Hollywood Casino 400, the opening race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12, on Sunday.

