KC Monarchs postpone Wednesday night game due to ‘unplayable field conditions’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Monarchs’ Wednesday night game was postponed due to “unplayable field conditions," per the team.

Fans were alerted of the change via a social media post.

The Monarchs said the conditions were caused by severe weather overnight, which caused a multitude of power outages across the Kansas City area and washed out a road in Grandview.

Two seven-inning games will be played Thursday due to the postponement.

Fans with tickets for June 26 must contact the box office at 913-328-5618 to exchange their tickets for another date.

Anyone with tickets to the June 27 game may attend both games, per the Monarchs.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

—