KC’s kicking conundrum: Chiefs specialists trade jabs after rocky finish in Houston

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ kicking unit is hoping to turn the page from a rocky finish in week 15 against the one-win Houston Texans.

Kicker Harrison Butker missed a pair of attempts in the 30-24 win, including a 51-yard game winning attempt at the end of regulation.

“I got to make the kick,” Harrison Butker told reporters Tuesday at the team’s facility.

“[Long snapper] James (Winchester) and [holder] Tommy (Townsend) do a great job. I got to finish it and get the ball through the uprights,” Butker added.

Longtime Chiefs punter and holder Dustin Colquitt however, is blaming Butker's struggles on Townsend, shining a spotlight on Townsend's holds on Twitter postgame.

Watch the holds & try saying that again…on the extra point the laces on facing the sidelines…he’s screwed him all year — Dustin Colquitt (@dustincolquitt2) December 19, 2022

“Watch the holds,” Colquitt tweeted in response to a tweet chastising Butker. “On the extra point the laces on facing the sidelines…he’s screwed him all year.”

Typically subdued, Townsend fired back at the accusations, without directly mentioning Colquitt.

Coach Reid preaches this all the time.. don’t listen to people outside of the building they have no idea what they’re talking about. Back to work this week preparing for Seattle! — Tommy Townsend (@tommy_townsend) December 19, 2022

“Don’t listen to people outside of the building they have no idea what they’re talking about,” the punter/holder tweeted Monday afternoon. “Back to work this week.”

Kansas City hopes its kicking conundrum is squashed before postseason play.

“Everyone's got an opinion. I don't worry about all that,” head coach Andy Reid said, when asked about it on Tuesday.

The AFC West champion Chiefs host the Seattle Seahawks Saturday, December 24 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.