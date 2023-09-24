LB Willie Gay, RB Isiah Pacheco, WR Kadarius Toney active for Chiefs vs. Bears

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ depth at linebacker and wide receiver took a hit due to injuries last week at Jacksonville, but it could have been much worse.

The Chiefs will be down a starting linebacker and their starting punt returner, but linebacker Willie Gay, wide receiver Karadarius Toney and running back Isiah Pacheco are active and available for Week 3 against Chicago on Sunday afternoon at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Gay (quadriceps bruise), Pacheco (hamstring bruise) and Toney (sprained toe) all were questionable for the game, according to Kansas City’s final injury report, but all will give it a go against the Bears.

Pacheco is the Chiefs' top running back and Toney is projected to be the top receiver, though he's also been dealing with a knee injury.

Linebacker Nick Bolton (sprained ankle), who has led the Chiefs in tackles each of his first two seasons, and wide receiver Richie James (sprained knee), the team’s starting punt returner, were ruled out Friday.

James was placed on injured reserve Saturday, according to NBC Sports, which means he'll miss at least four weeks.

Without Bolton, whose instincts and high tackle rate make him one of the NFL's top middle linebackers, veteran free-agent signing Drue Tranquill will play a bigger role, and Gay may need to step up as well.

Toney is listed as the backup punt returner, but Dave Toub mentioned fellow wide receivers Skyy Moore, Justin Watson and Rashee Rice as options beyond James and Toney.

Bolton is inactive along with tackle Lucas Niang and four rookies — cornerback Nic Jones, defensive end BJ Thompson, tackle Wanya Morris and defensive tackle Keondre Coburn.

Chicago had previously ruled out safety Eddie Jackson (foot) and defensive lineman Khalid Kareem (hip).

Offensive lineman Nate Davis, who missed practice time for personal reasons and was officially listed as questionable, is active.

Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, running back D’Onta Foreman, defensive back AJ Thomas, quarterback Tyson Bagent and defensive lineman Daniel Hardy are the Bears’ inactives.

