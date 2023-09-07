Lee's Summit High School staff ready to see graduate shine with Kansas City Chiefs

LEE SUMMIT, Mo — For some players, Thursday could be their NFL debut, including defensive end Felix Anudike Uzomah.

Before climbing the NFL ranks, the Kansas State standout was playing football for Lee Summit High School.

Blake Little taught Anudike Uzomah, and was his basketball coach. The Lee's Summit history teacher says his former student was a leader in and outside the classroom.

“The week before the draft he was hanging out with his broadcast teacher, and he always is there and comes back to our summer events, and he’s a member of our community, he's never shied away," recalled Little.

As the Chief's first round pick, Anudike Uzomah became an example for current and future tigers and their families; and once the defensive end puts on that jersey, his dream won’t be the only one coming true, according to Little.

"I think as a teacher you are really lucky to have lots of great kids who go out and do wonderful things and chase their dreams. You just don’t get this front row seat rooting for the hometown team," said Little.

KSHB Sports had the chance to talk to Anudike Uzomah, last month and said he's not nervous, he has been working hard all summer and to not take the moment for granted.

Anudike Uzomah is the third NFL player to come out of Lee Summit High School, Drew Lock and Mitchel Tinsley who was signed by the commanders as an undrafted free agent were also Lee Summit Tigers.

