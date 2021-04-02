Watch
Limited fans allowed at Kansas Speedway for NASCAR races in May

Posted at 3:52 PM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 16:52:12-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — NASCAR and Kansas Speedway confirmed Friday that a limited numbers of fans will be allowed at next month's races — including the Buschy McBusch Race 400, the Cup Series race on May 2 named by fans via social media.

The Buschy McBusch Race 400 is one of three races slated for May 1-2 at the 1.5 tri-oval in Kansas City, Kansas.

Kansas Speedway will host the ARCA Menards Series race at 12:30 p.m. followed by the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Kansas event at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 1.

The Buschy McBusch Race 400 on is scheduled for 2 p.m. on May 2.

The race is one of two Cup Series races scheduled at Kansas Speedway during the 2021 season. The track will also host The Hollywood Casino 400 on Oct 24.

Kansas Speedway didn't specify how many fans will be allowed for next month's races, but the track allowed around 10,000 fans for a Cup Series race in October 2020.

