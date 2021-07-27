LIVE BLOG: Chiefs training camp continues after veterans report Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 9:15 a.m. | Veterans reported to camp on Monday including the recently acquired Orlando Brown.

The Chiefs traded their first-round pick with the Baltimore Ravens for Brown. The new left tackle previously said that he knows his job is to protect Patrick Mahomes.

KSHB 41 News reporter Aaron Ladd said Brown, originally a right tackle until last season, spent the off season studying left tackles.

#Chiefs Orlando Brown reporting for training camp. Says he feels confident about team's new look O-line pic.twitter.com/B3kZK7uN1k — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) July 26, 2021

The Chiefs are ready for fans in the stands, and President Mark Donovan said they are prepping for 100% capacity at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

142.2 🏟 Can't wait to do it with you all again this season! pic.twitter.com/0aTdPRONBQ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 26, 2021

Training camp will officially kick off Wednesday with the first full-team practice. The practice will be open only to season ticket holders.