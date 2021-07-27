Watch
Sports

Actions

LIVE BLOG: Chiefs training camp continues after veterans report Monday

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB 41 News
Kansas City Chiefs new left tackle Orlando Brown reported to training camp Monday, July 27, 2021.
Chiefs training camp Orlando Brown
Posted at 9:24 AM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 10:24:18-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 9:15 a.m. | Veterans reported to camp on Monday including the recently acquired Orlando Brown.

The Chiefs traded their first-round pick with the Baltimore Ravens for Brown. The new left tackle previously said that he knows his job is to protect Patrick Mahomes.

KSHB 41 News reporter Aaron Ladd said Brown, originally a right tackle until last season, spent the off season studying left tackles.

The Chiefs are ready for fans in the stands, and President Mark Donovan said they are prepping for 100% capacity at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Training camp will officially kick off Wednesday with the first full-team practice. The practice will be open only to season ticket holders.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!