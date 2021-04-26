New Chiefs left tackle, Orlando Brown Jr., ready to protect Mahomes’ blind side

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. understands the assignment. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes should not get hit.

Brown said exactly that Monday during an introductory videoconference with reporters after Kansas City made the trade , which cost the Chiefs their first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, with Baltimore official.

Brown — whose father, the late Orlando Brown Sr., played nine seasons in the NFL — thanked both the Ravens' and Chiefs' front offices for completing a trade, which brings the two-time Pro Bowl left tackle to Arrowhead Stadium,

“I look forward to keeping him clean ...,” Brown said of the task of protecting Mahomes. “He shouldn't have to run around because me. Period."

The last time Mahomes was on the football field, he did an historic amount of scrambling behind a patchwork, injury-riddled offensive line during Super Bowl LV.

The loss to the Buccaneers triggered a wholesale rebuild of Kansas City's offensive line, including the signing of left guard Joe Thuney along with veterans linemen Austin Blythe and Kyle Long .

Brown, a third-round pick from Oklahoma in the 2018 NFL Draft, called joining a Chiefs roster that includes Mahomes along with wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce "the best situation in the league."

“Coach (Andy) Reid and his history, Pat and everything that he's done and he's gonna do, it's so special,” Brown said. “I'm so blessed and thankful to be here and part of this organization."

Brown, who is entering the final season of his four-year rookie deal, became a trade candidate when Baltimore signed 27-year-old left tackle Ronnie Stanley to a $98 million dollar contract extension last fall.

Brown, who moved from right tackle to left tackle when Stanley was injured last season, requested a trade in February, saying he wanted to remain a left tackle.

“To have the opportunity to play left tackle in this league, to play for this organization is so special to me,” Brown said.

Brown also is optimistic about his future in Kansas City. The Chiefs are likely to try and sign him to a long-term extension, but also could opt to place a franchise tag Brown after the 2021 season, if no deal has been reached.

