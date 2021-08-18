LIVE BLOG: Kansas City Chiefs enter final day of training camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 9:30 a.m. | LIVE: Chiefs training camp

Kansas City Chiefs speak after the final practice of 2021 training camp

8:15 a.m. | The Kansas City Chiefs enter their final day of training camp Wednesday.

Wednesday is also Military Appreciation Day at camp.

Yesterday saw the team cut five players per a requirement to trim the roster down to 85 men.

Among them was wide receiver Antonio Callaway , whose release came as a bit of a surprise. He was waived with an injury designation (bone bruise).

The Chiefs, along with all NFL teams, must cut the roster to 53 men by Aug. 31.

