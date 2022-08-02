Watch Now
Sports

Actions

LIVE BLOG: Orlando Brown Jr. joins Chiefs for hot day at training camp

Frank Clark Training Camp.jpg
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nick Jacobs/KSHB 41
Kansas City Chiefs DE Frank Clark at training camp on Aug. 2, 2022.
Frank Clark Training Camp.jpg
Posted at 9:47 AM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 11:23:30-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 10:12 a.m. | Skyy Moore is leaving practice early after limping during one on ones.

10:00 a.m. | The Chiefs got to work in nine on seven and one on ones at training camp.

RB Clyde Edwards Helaire took off with a breakaway run in nine on seven to bag a touchdown.

In one on ones, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling pulled off a swim move over CB Jaylen Watson.

9:30 a.m. | The Kansas City Chiefs are practicing through the heat Tuesday at training camp at Missouri Western State Univerity in St. Joseph, Missouri.

TE Travis Kelce and DE Frank Clark, who recently spoke on the changes he's made to bring back his explosiveness, were among the players spotted heading down the hill Tuesday morning for another day of padded practice.


Orlando Brown Jr. is out on the practice field Tuesday. News broke Monday that Brown would be signing the Chiefs' franchise tag-tender.

RELATED | With LT Orlando Brown Jr. reporting, Chiefs’ offensive line hopes to gel, dominate in 2022

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock