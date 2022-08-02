LIVE BLOG: Orlando Brown Jr. joins Chiefs for hot day at training camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 10:12 a.m. | Skyy Moore is leaving practice early after limping during one on ones.

📹VIDEO: #Chiefs Skyy Moore is leaving practice early after coming up gimpy during 1-on-1s. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/35TCQ4Xw21 — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) August 2, 2022

10:00 a.m. | The Chiefs got to work in nine on seven and one on ones at training camp.

RB Clyde Edwards Helaire took off with a breakaway run in nine on seven to bag a touchdown.

In one on ones, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling pulled off a swim move over CB Jaylen Watson.

9:30 a.m. | The Kansas City Chiefs are practicing through the heat Tuesday at training camp at Missouri Western State Univerity in St. Joseph, Missouri.

TE Travis Kelce and DE Frank Clark, who recently spoke on the changes he's made to bring back his explosiveness , were among the players spotted heading down the hill Tuesday morning for another day of padded practice.



Orlando Brown Jr. is out on the practice field Tuesday. News broke Monday that Brown would be signing the Chiefs' franchise tag-tender .

RELATED | With LT Orlando Brown Jr. reporting, Chiefs’ offensive line hopes to gel, dominate in 2022