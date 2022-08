KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs LT Orlando Brown Jr. has reportedly agreed to report to training camp and play on the franchise tag.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN says Brown has not yet signed his $16.6 million franchise tag tender, but will be in camp this week.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network says Brown's agent, Michael Portner, confirmed that Brown will report to camp today.

There has been no official confirmation from the Kansas City Chiefs yet.