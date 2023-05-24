Athlete of the week: Summit Christian’s fantastic 4 lead Eagles to state track title

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Summit Christian Academy’s varsity boys track and field team is still basking in the glow of its Missouri Class 2 title split.

“It's pretty amazing,” sprinter Jake Sutton said. “It's pretty surreal, especially the way it all went down."

SCA’s foursome of Sutton, Marcus Verbrugge, Drew Pierce and Marccus Jones made history at Missouri’s state track and field meet in Jefferson City, claiming a share of the state championship by themselves.

“Between Friday and Saturday, some of these kids ran 6-7-8 races in two days,” sprint coach Kyle Miller said. “The hardest thing for me about track and field is getting these athletes to understand that they could do more than what their mind tells them they can do."

The Eagles feat certainly raised eyebrows around the Kansas City area, making the group an easy selection for KSHB 41’s Hyvee High School Athlete(s) of the Week.

“Main thing that I love about this team is just the brotherhood that we have,” Pierce said.

