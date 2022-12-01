Bishop Miege's QB Mac Armstrong named Frank Fontana Award Winner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bishop Miege High School is already having a phenomenal week, as the Stags won a state title and WR Isaiah Coppage was named best receiver in the Kansas City area.

Now, the Stags' quarterback joins in on the fun of award season.

Bishop Miege quarterback Mac Armstrong Jr. has been named the Frank Fontana Award winner, which honors the best all-around player in the Kansas Class 1-4.

Armstrong threw for 3,865 yards and 38 touchdowns while leading the Stags behind center this season.

Armstrong was also widely accurate, completing 73.8 percent of his passes and only throwing six interceptions.

Armstrong and Coppage made up one of most potent quarterback and wide receiver duos in the Kansas City area, as the duo connected for 1,309 yards and amassed 17 touchdowns during the season.

The Armstrong and Coppage duo were just some of the main reasons why Bishop Miege was able to win the Kansas 4A State championship 35-14 over Wamego.

Armstrong showed up during the state championship game, passing for 368 yards through the air and throwing three touchdowns, including a 93-yard nuke to sophomore Teryn Jackson.

Armstrong and Coppage also connected for a touchdown, a 19-yard pass, during the championship victory against Wamego.

Other nominees included St. Thomas Aquinas running back Sean Carroll, Smithville quarterback Andrew Hedgecorth and Center quarterback Joseph Vick.

The Fontana award is the third award to be announced in this year’s Simone Awards Presented by The McCarthy Auto Group.

Armstrong's teammate Coppage and Center linebacker Diroc Tsafack were honored earlier in the week for their phenomenal seasons.

The Buck Buchanan Award will be given on Thursday, which honors the best linebacker, offensive or defensive lineman in Class 5 and 6.

It will wrap on Dec. 6 with as the Thomas A. Simeone Award Winner will be honored at the winner's school.

—

