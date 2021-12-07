Blue Valley Northwest QB Mikey Pauley wins 2021 Simone Award

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Blue Valley Northwest quarterback Mikey Pauley has won the 39th annual Thomas A. Simone Award, which has been awarded to the best high school football player in Kansas City each year since 1983.

Pauley ran for 178 yards and four touchdowns and threw for 112 yards and another score as the Huskies dominated three-time defending champion Derby 41-21 to win the Kansas Class 6A state championship.

It was the first state title in football for the BV Northwest program and Pauley is the first player in Huskies history to win the Simone Award.

He has signed with the University of Nebraska, where he plans to play football and baseball.

The only other player in Blue Valley School District history to win the award was BV North quarterback Graham Mertz, who now plays at the University of Wisconsin, in 2018.

Pauley finished his senior year with 1,945 yards and 23 touchdowns passing and rushed for another 1,235 yards and 22 touchdowns.

The other finalists for the award were Lee's Summit North quarterback Tre Baker, Lawrence Free State quarterback/safety Jet Dineen and Liberty North quarterback Sam Van Dyne.

History of the Simone Award

1983 Jeff Kelso, Park Hill

1984 Shawn Long, Grandview

1985 Craig Phillips, Lee's Summit

1986 Tim Ryan, Rockkurst

1987 Kenyon Rasheed, Rockhurst

1988 Derrick Hart, F.L. Schlagle

1989 Jeff Handy, Blue Springs

1990 Kevin McIntosh, Hickman Mills

1991 Andy Murray, Blue Valley

1992 Nate Minnis, Blue Springs

1993 Jason Thoren, Lawrence

1994 Eddie Brooks, Blue Springs South

1995 Arland Bruce, Olathe North

1996 Ladell Betts, Blue Springs

1997 Josh Brewer, Olathe North

1998 Sean Doyle, Rockhurst

1999 Brandon Shelby, Rockhurst

2000 Darren Sproles, Olathe North

2001 Maurice Mack, Olathe North

2002 Jim Bouknight, Olathe North

2003 Michael Keenan, Oak Park

2004 Chase Coffman, Raymore–Peculiar

2005 Josh Freeman, Grandview

2006 Zack Rampy, Blue Valley

2007 Nathan Scheelhaase, Rockhurst

2008 Blaine Dalton, Blue Springs South

2009 James Franklin, Olathe North

2010 Bubba Starling, Gardner Edgerton

2011 Evan Boehm, Lee's Summit West

2012 Dalvin Warmack, Blue Springs

2013 Dalvin Warmack, Blue Springs

2014 Drew Lock, Lee's Summit

2015 Skylar Thompson, Fort Osage

2016 Julian Ross, Staley

2017 Ronnie Bell, Park Hill

2018 Graham Mertz, Blue Valley North

2019 Arland Bruce IV, Olathe North

2020 Conrad Hawley, Raymore-Peculiar

2021 Mikey Pauley, Blue Valley Northwest