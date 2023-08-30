KSHB 41 Sports | What to look for as Kansas high school football kicks off this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As is the tradition around Kansas City, when it comes to high school football, teams on the Missouri side start the season a week earlier than their counterparts across the state line.

With Missouri kicking off its season last week, the KSHB 41 Sports team turns its focus to the Kansas side.

Here's a preview of several key teams heading into this year's season.

Mill Valley High School

By McKenzie Nelson, KSHB 41 Sports

It's a new year and a new story as the Mill Valley High School football team prepares gets ready to open the 2023 season.

"We have this thing called 'Write Your Own Story' this year, so we're just trying to write our own story as a team and hopefully make it memorable," said Mason Kemp, senior offensive tackle.

The Jaguars would like the story to end the same way it has in the past — with a state championship trophy in hand.

Gardner-Edgerton High School

By Mick Shaffer, KSHB 41 Sports

What's done in the dark will come to light.

"I think the guys are doing the best under the circumstances," said Jesse Owen, head coach for Gardner Edgerton.

That can be taken literally in Gardner where the Trailblazers spent last week going through morning practices at 5 a.m. to beat the heat.

"You gotta get your practice in somehow," said Ethan Whittley, a senior center.

Bishop Miege High School

By Aaron Ladd, KSHB 41 Sports

After collecting a Kansas high school state record 11th football title in 2022, Bishop Miege is even more motivated to keep winning.

“Here, everything for us is talking about legacy,” head coach Jon Holmes said early Thursday morning.

The Stags, like many teams around the Kansas City metro area, were forced to practice in the wee hours of the morning the week of Aug. 21 to avoid triple-digit temperatures.

Olathe Northwest High School

By McKenzie Nelson, KSHB 41 Sports

Coming off the best season in school history, Olathe Northwest is looking to carry that momentum into this season.

"With the year that we had last year, we're just trying to keep building off of that and maybe have a better year this year," said Merak Greinert, senior quarterback for the Ravens.

