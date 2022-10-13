Snap, Tackle, Pod: High school football playoffs loom in Missouri, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the high school playoffs looming in Missouri and Kansas, KSHB 41 Sports Director Mick Shaffer and Preps KC Editor Dion Clisso break down the Week 7 results and look forward to the Week 8 action across the Kansas City area.

Shaffer and Clisso were surprised by St. Thomas Aquinas’ win against Bishop Miege in a Kansas Class 4A powerhouse showdown.

They also delve into the debate about the best teams on the Missouri side now that the cream is rising to the top.

For updates on all of Friday's action, be sure to visit Preps KC's Week 8 scoreboard and catch game highlights that evening on Under the Lights, every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. during the high school football season on KSHB 41.

