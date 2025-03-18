St. Teresa's Academy girls basketball team eyes historic state championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spring break doesn’t mean a break from studying for the St. Teresa’s Academy girls basketball team as the Stars prepare for their biggest game in over 30 years.

“We look at our banners often and talk about cementing legacy,” said STA head coach Kiera Hardy. “It’s something no one can take from them. We want to be the first team to do something that’s never been done here.”

That "something" is winning a state championship, a feat STA has never accomplished. The team was close during the 1986-87 season, ultimately coming in second place.

This year, the Stars are just two games away from making history.

The STA girls basketball team, with a 20-5 record, enters the Missouri Class 5 State Tournament semifinals with confidence.

For senior forward Nora Roddy, the journey to this point has been especially meaningful.

“When I was here my freshman year, we won five games the entire season and got out in the first round. So, just to be here in this moment is so surreal,” said Roddy, who has helped lead the team to its best record during her time at STA.

Sophomore point guard Jazlyn Rhodes said this moment has been a dream of hers.

“I feel like it’s always been a dream, and just for it to finally be here, I feel like all the hard work has paid off. But, of course, we’re still not done,” Rhodes said.

STA will face Helias Catholic in the state semifinals at noon Friday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri. A victory would place STA one step closer to a state championship.

For the team, this is a chance to make history and solidify their place in STA’s storied basketball legacy.

“These last two games are going to be my last games in high school ever, so I’m just going to try and live in it, not get too nervous, and just be happy and excited,” Roddy said.

