2 Current midfielders called up for international friendlies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City Current midfielders have been called up for international friendlies next month, the club announced Wednesday.

The Canadian Women's National Team is bringing Desiree Scott into camp and Australia's Women's National Team added Chloe Logarzo to its women’s national team roster for next month's games.

Scott and Logazro will leave after the Current’s regular-season finale Saturday at Racing Louisville and should return in time for the club’s postseason-opener.

Canada, including Scott, will head to Jerez, Spain, for friendlies on Oct. 6 against Argentina and Oct. 10 against Morocco.

Australia, including Logarzo, will play South Africa on Oct. 8 in Kingston, England, then Oct. 11 at Denmark.

The Current (10-5-6), which clinched the first playoff berth in club history with a 3-0 win Sunday at Children’s Mercy Park, currently sit third in the NWSL standings.

With 36 points and one game remaining, the Current are two points behind the Portland Thorns FC (10-3-8, 38 points) and one behind the OL Reign (10-4-7, 37 points) with a one-point lead on the San Diego Wave FC (10-6-5, 35 points).