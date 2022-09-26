Kansas City Current win 3-0 Sunday, clinching club’s first playoff berth

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City Current defeated the Washington Spirit 3-0 Sunday at Children’s Mercy Park, clinching the franchise’s first playoff appearance.

“Not only to get it at home but to get it on Fan Appreciation Day just kind of goes to show that we're here to make it fun for them,” defender Alex Loera said postgame.

Kansas City turned in a dominant effort in front of the fans, smacking three first-half goals past Washington keeper Aubrey Kingsbury.

“We're here to entertain, and just being able to do that today for them was really great,” Loera said.

The NWSL playoffs begin Oct. 16, with the league's top two seeds receiving automatic byes to the semifinals.

“That marker that they put down this evening speaks to where they can go again,” head coach Matt Potter said Sunday. “I believe, honestly, that their best days are still ahead of them."

KC has one more regular season match Oct. 1 against Racing Louisville before postseason play begins.

