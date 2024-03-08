A look at who built KC Current's CPKC Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Current played it's first match in April of 2021. By October of that year, they'd released plans for the first stadium built exclusively for a women's professional soccer team.

Construction started in 2022, and now, in March of 2024, the team is ready to release this historic stadium. But what does it take to build history?

JE Dunn Construction and Monarch Build teamed up for this mission together.

“To get to build something of this magnitude is, is really probably the one time I'm going to get this opportunity," Monarch Build founder and owner Courtney Kounkel said.

Courtney knew the vision needed to shine.

“You start with a big vision and just work it down to a daily schedule," JE Dunn Senior Project Manager Cassie Morrison said.

And Cassie knew how to make the vision happen.

A project done better….together. Both women bring years of monumental experience to Kansas City.

“We have been working with the Current since they bought the team," Courtney said.

“JE Dunn has been around for 100 years this year," Cassie said.

The construction of CPKC Stadium is unique. There’s no seat in the stadium that’s further than 100 feet from the pitch. That means no matter where you sit, there‘s not a bad seat in the house.

“To have it be a project that has global eyes on it is, it, just takes it to a new level," Courtney said.

While they were hired to build, they’ve laid more than one foundation here. As moms, they know what this means for their children, too.

“They're getting to grow up in a world that's just so different than what we saw that this is gonna be normal to them," Courtney said.

So what does it take to build history? A stadium for women, by women, and because of women.

“This is changing the trajectory for women and how we're perceived," Courtney said.

