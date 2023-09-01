Current MF Claire Lavogez set to return from knee injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current got some reinforcements from within their own ranks for the playoff push Friday, announcing the return of midfielder Claire Lavogez.

Lavogez, 29, a former regular with the France Women’s National Team, signed with the Current last summer.

She scored two goals with an assist in nine matches after joining the Current before suffering a torn ACL in the team’s NWSL quarterfinal win against the Houston Dash last October.

Lavogez, who scored three goals in 35 international appearances, played for France at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, helping Les Bleues team reach the quarterfinals.

Joel Auerbach/AP Frances Claire Lavogez (11) does a bicycle kick but is unable to score against England during the first half of a women's soccer game in the SheBelieves Cup, Wednesday, March 9, 2016, in Boca Raton, Fla.

The Current made a procedural move earlier Thursday before announcing Lavogez’s return to create an international spot.

Currently, Kansas City sits 11th in the NWSL standings.

The Current sit five points behind the sixth-place OL Reign with five games remaining, so they face an uphill climb to make the playoffs after reaching the NWSL final last season.

Next up, the Current (6-10-1) host ninth-place Angel City FC (5-6-6) at 7 p.m. on Friday at Children’s Mercy Park. Lavogez is expected to be available for selection.

