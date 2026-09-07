Kansas City Current, Vlatko Andonovski part ways

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current announced Monday that the club and Vlatko Andonovski have "mutually parted ways."

According to the club, the two parties agreed that Andonovski's transition to the sporting director role was “not the right fit.”

“The Kansas City Current wishes Andonovski well in his future endeavors,” the Current said in a statement.

Andonovski joined the Current in 2023 and played a key role in the club’s dominant performance in the 2024 and 2025 seasons; the Current advanced to the NWSL semifinals in 2024 and quarterfinals in 2025.

He had been serving as the head coach and sporting director when he stepped down from coaching in November 2025 to focus solely on being the sporting director.

Andonovski’s resume in Kansas City includes past stints with the Kansas City Comets and FC Kansas City.

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