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The KC Current is keeping the celebration going.

Just a week after winning their first NWSL championship, the Current is now bringing some holiday magic to Kansas City.

On Saturday, fans came together at Current Landing for a tree lighting ceremony — a new holiday tradition at the team's fan destination.

"You can still see the confetti on the road we walked up," Mike Thomson said.

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The confetti was a reminder of a separate celebration days earlier. On Nov. 24, thousands of fans packed Current Landing to celebrate the team's first NWSL Championship.

For those behind the events, the stretch marked a series of milestones for the team.

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"Such an incredible week, and I feel like we just continue to celebrate these firsts," Ashley Kraus, head of experience at Current Landing, said.

The tree lighting came one day after Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas took part in a more than 50-year-old KC tradition on Friday — the Mayor's Christmas Tree Lighting. At Current Landing, he got to be part of something new.

"There's a first time for everything, right?" Lucas said.

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"How often do you get to be part of a new tradition? And I think what's been so exciting about The Current, about CPKC Stadium, about so much of this moment, is that it is building something that is great, but that's really traditional if you think about it," Lucas said.

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For the people there, it's a tradition they're already looking forward to passing down.

"Hopefully tell our children about one day," Dan-Eli De la Torre said.

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"This just is meant for generations to enjoy as they come," Kraus said.

Beyond the Christmas tree, fans can enjoy a larger holiday experience at Current Landing and CPKC Stadium, featuring teal light displays, interactive installations, a 26-foot tree, holiday treats and family-friendly activities.

The KC Current's "Light Up The Pitch" experience runs through Jan. 3.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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