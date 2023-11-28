KC Current, KU Health System partner for 2024 season; training facility to be renamed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current and The University of Kansas Health System announced a new partnership Tuesday, which includes the naming rights to the team’s training facility in Riverside.

The training facility, which opened to much fanfare in June 2022, will be called The University of Kansas Health System Training Center with the start of the 2024 season.

“We are thrilled to partner with The University of Kansas Health System,” Current co-owners Angie and Chris Long said in a statement. “As one of the leaders nationally in working with elite athletes, the health system is a tremendous fit for the Kansas City Current as we continue our organization’s quest to build the best women’s soccer club in the world.”

The Current — who made history in opening the training facility, a first built specifically for a women’s professional team — are set to open CPKC Stadium next season, the first stadium purpose-built for a women’s pro team.

“The Current’s focus on women’s sports aligns with the health system’s priority of providing specialized care for female athletes,” Tammy Peterman, president of KU Health System’s Kansas City Division, said in a statement. “We launched our Female Athlete Program in 2022, because we understand the unique concerns and injuries affecting female athletes differently from their male counterparts. Those concerns range from physical, nutritional, physiological to psychological needs.”

The KU Health System, which also will be featured on the team’s training jerseys, will leverage that expertise in treating Current players beginning next season.

