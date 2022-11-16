KC Current picks up option on 3 players, extends new offers to 2 more

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current updated the status of the club’s roster as the team prepares for the 2023 season, picking up options on three players and extending new offers to two more.

Players whose options were exercised were defenders Addisyn Merrick, Izzy Rodriguez and Jenna Winebrenner.

The trio only combined for one assist during the 2022 season but each appeared in at least 11 matches for the club.

Midfielder Addie McCain and defender Kate Del Fava are both out of contract but have received new offers from the club.

McCain, the second-round pick by the Current in the 2021 NWSL Draft , appeared in 10 matches and started three of them. Del Fava appeared in all 22 of the Current's matches during the 2022 season, starting 19 games and recording two assists.

Defender Taylor Leach is also out of contract but did not receive a contract offer.

McCain, Del Fava and Leach do not qualify for free agent status under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between the NWSL and the NWSLPA.

However, defender Kristen Edmonds and midfielder Desiree Scott are free agents under the new CBA. The team hopes to bring both players back to Kansas City for 2023.

Edmonds finished third on the team with 1,754 total minutes played. Scott, who was called up to play international friendlies for the Canadian Women's National Team back in September, played 1,591 minutes across 19 matches.

Forward Jaycie Johnson and goalkeeper Sydney Schneider have been waived by the team.

Schneider was signed to a one-year deal on March 22 after spending her rookie year with the Washington Spirit but did not appear in any games for the Current.

Johnson appeared in just two games.

The Current now has 18 players under contract heading into the 2023 season.

Goalkeepers (2) — AD Franch, Cassie Miller

Defenders (7) — Elizabeth Ball, Alex Loera, Hailie Mace, Addisyn Merrick, Izzy Rodriguez, Mallory Weber, Jenna Winebrenner

Midfielders (5) — Chardonnay Curran, Lo’eau LaBonta, Claire Lavogez, Chloe Logarzo, Sam Mewis

Forwards (4) — Elyse Bennett, Kristen Hamilton, Cece Kizer, Lynn Williams

—