KC Current release new renderings of Pitch Club at new stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current unveiled more details about its new stadium Monday, including new renderings for a premium club area.

The Pitch Club promises “an unparalleled matchday view” near the playing field, which will provide fans “behind-the-scenes access.”

The new renderings are the first look at the exclusive space, which will be part of the first purpose-built stadium for a professional women’s sports team when it opens next year in Berkley Riverfront Park .

Megan and Colby Garrelts of Rye KC will determine the Pitch Club’s menu, which will rotate and include a custom-made cocktail list.

“The premium design and amenities showcase the best of Kansas City,” Current co-owner Angie Long said in a statement. “Its decor is inspired by our city’s heritage and the food and beverage offering is led by James Beard award winning chefs Colby and Megan Garrelts. We can’t wait to spend time with everyone in this special space.”

The space has an art deco feel with a nod to the 1920s, which was inspired by old images of Union Station. It also will prominently feature Kansas City history along with the history of women’s soccer’s progress.

Courtesy of the Kansas City Current The Kansas City Current unveiled more details about its new stadium Monday, including renderings of the new Pitch Club premium area.

Courtesy of the Kansas City Current The Kansas City Current unveiled more details about its new stadium Monday, including renderings of the new Pitch Club premium area.

—