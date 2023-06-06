KC Current Stadium Supporters section designed to capture crowd's 'raucous energy'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Current Stadium Supporters will enjoy “priority views of the pitch in dedicated seating along the south end of the stands,” as depicted in new renderings the team released Tuesday.

The team allowed Supporters a sneak peek of the documents during halftime Saturday, in which KC defeated the North Carolina Courage 1-0.

Further details of the "first purpose-built stadium for a women’s professional sports team" are still being finalized, but the Current says the latest renderings “provide a feel for what the Supporter Section will be like.”

The Blue Crew, Undertow and Current collaborated on the creation of the Supporter Section, which is said to “capture the raucous energy” of fans while providing a designated area to hang banners and lead chants.

“With the first row less than 15' from the pitch and the last row about 50' from the pitch, the Supporters will anchor the matchday experience at the stadium,” the Current shared in a news release.

Supporters will also enjoy their own outdoor bar area.

The team hits the road to face Seattle’s OL Reign at 9 p.m. CT Saturday. The Current have 9 points on the season, tied for last in the NWSL standings 10 games into the season.

Any fans who wish to place a deposit on 2024 season tickets have until Wednesday, June 7.

