New Kansas City Current stadium renderings show building as concert venue, farmer's market

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current released new renderings for their new stadium at Berkley Riverfront Park, showing off the stadium as a concert venue and farmers market.

The new renderings depict the new stadium's ability to host music concerts, a farmers market, art exhibitions and other events.

The renderings highlight both the stadium and the entry plaza. When configured for concerts, both sides of the stadium will allow concertgoers views of a temporary stage. Views also include the riverfront and downtown Kansas City, Missouri, off in the distance.

Views from the stadium will face inward toward the pitch, and outward toward the Missouri River, downtown Kansas City and the Bond Bridge.

Among the multi-purpose features of the stadium highlighted Thursday were converting the entry plaza into a farmer's market and a place to host art exhibitions.

While the entry plaza will have significant use on Current match days, the plaza will be able to be used for community events, potentially providing fans to be able to witness what future development along the Berkley Riverfront could look like.

Construction crews celebrated process in early April as the stadium went vertical. Earlier this month, the club celebrated the start of the installation of grandstands.

The Current stadium is still expected be done in time for the start of the 2024 season.

