LaBonta scores, Kansas City Current swell unbeaten streak to seven straight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current remain red-hot.

The club extended its unbeaten streak to seven straight games Sunday afternoon at Children’s Mercy Park, beating OL Reign 1-0 on the back of a Lo’eau LaBonta penalty conversion.

“If we can continue to do the things that we like to do, keep our feet on the ground and keep working hard like we do every day, then hopefully there'll be more nights like this in the future,” head coach Matt Potter said postgame.

KC Current win 1-0, extending unbeaten streak to seven straight. Longest in club history. Have only trailed 10 minutes during the streak #TealRising — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) July 18, 2022

Kansas City has catapulted itself into playoff position with the streak, sitting in fifth place entering a week-long team break.

