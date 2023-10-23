New Current coach Vlatko Andonovski hopes to repay city’s kindness in return to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Vlatko Andonovski was dejected after the U.S. Women’s National Team, which he had coached for four years leading up to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, went 1-0-2 during group play and then lost on penalty kicks in their first knockout game.

It didn’t matter that Sweden, which eliminated the USWNT, went on to finish third or that the team was a strange mix of aging stars nearing retirement and teenagers.

The USWNT’s worst-ever finish at the World Cup fell on Andonovski’s shoulders, so he resigned on Aug. 17, 2023 — 11 days after the loss, ending a tenure that included a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics and a 51-5-9 overall record.

The World Cup loss, a painful moment in an otherwise remarkable coaching career, came with a sliver of silver lining for Andonovski, who was announced Monday as the next head coach of the Kansas City Current.

“One thing that hit me was how much this city — the people in this city, the friends and my neighbors — were behind me and supportive of me,” he said. “When I started the talks with Angie and Chris, I was very happy about the vision and the goals, but I was also happy that all those opportunities were in front of me in the city that gave me comfort in my hardest times. I’m very thankful for it, and I’m looking forward to repaying it.”

Andonovski considered taking time off and he also fielded a handful of international offers, other NWSL offers and some offers to become an MLS assistant coach, but the opportunity with the Current was too perfect to pass up.

“Walking out of there [for our first meeting], I was so excited, and the only thing I was thinking was, ‘When do I start? How do I make this happen? And what can we do so I can start as soon as possible?’” Andonovski said. “Right now, I’m getting into this job refreshed and driven, hungry and motivated to create a club that will make a mark in women’s soccer, not just in this country but internationally as well.”

Originally from North Macedonia, Andonovski settled in Kansas City more than two decades ago.

He began playing for the Kansas City Comets’ indoor professional soccer team in 2001 and later coached the team before he was tapped as FC Kansas City’s first coach when the NWSL debuted in 2013.

Andonovski was the league’s 2013 Coach of the Year and led “The Blues” to back-to-back NWSL titles in 2014 and 2015 before the franchise folded after the 2017 season.

He spent the next two seasons with the now-OL Reign, where he again won NWSL Coach of the Year in 2019, before he was hired as the USWNT coach in October 2019.

Andonovski acknowledged that NWSL has changed since he left but noted that his USWNT role kept him close to the league, so he hopes to replicate his past success and bring new co-owners Chris and Angie Long along with Brittany Mahomes a few championships.

“I’m coming back to an organization that has a clear vision of what this team is going to look like and a clear vision of the path where this team needs to go,” Andonovski said. “I’m humbled for the opportunity to be part of an organization like this, and I can’t wait to get on the field and start building a team that will make this city proud.”

Launched in 2021, the Current strive to be a mold-breaking franchise for women’s professional sports.

“We’ve talked many times about our goal to be the best women’s football club in the world, and everything that we do has that ambition, in my mind,” Angie Long said. “For me, though, it’s even more exciting when the best in the world is in your own backyard and the perfect fit for the club.”

The Longs termed Andonovski’s hiring as “another step and investment” as well as “a momentous day” in the franchise’s journey.

“We’re just really fortunate that timing-wise the stars aligned to make this happen,” Angie Long said.

During a press conference last week to announce the naming rights for the club’s new home — CPKC Stadium, which opens in March — the Longs “got to hear some of the feedback [on the hire] and it was unequivocally, unanimously positive,” Chris Long said.

He said it “spoke volumes to get that unsolicited feedback” shortly after Andonovski’s first meeting with the players.

“He’s widely respected by players and soccer leaders across the landscape,” Chris Long said. “He has an endless work ethic and strives to not only win but also inspire and facilitate the development of his players.”

Andonovski said “hard work is not negotiable,” noting that it’s part of Kansas City’s DNA and he wants it to be part of the Current’s DNA as well.

But with players like Debinha and last season’s first-round pick Michelle Cooper, the Current will play with some flair, too.

“Once you join this organization, it feels like you have no choice but to be bold and brave with the decisions that you’re making,” Andonovski said. “This ownership group has shown us that in the past.”

He pointed to launching the franchise in four months after the NWSL expanded back to Kansas City in December 2020, building a multi-million training facility, and constructing the world’s first stadium purpose-built exclusively for women’s professional sports.

“As a coach, I go with the mindset that I will be expected to make brave decisions,” Andonovski said. “I will be expected to make difficult decisions and face those decisions and challenges head-on, to embrace those challenges.”

Andonovski said he believes the roster can compete for a championship — and he wants to prove he’s a championship coach still.

“I may be even more driven and eager to start now and more motivated,” Andonovski said.

