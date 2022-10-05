Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes named AFC Week 4 Offensive Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 4 after the Kansas City Chiefs took home a 41-31 victory against the Tampa Bay Raiders on Sunday.

Mahomes completed 23 passes out of 37 pass attempts during Sunday's game, resulting in a total of three touchdowns, 249 yards, 34 rushing yards and one interception.

In the second quarter of the game, Mahomes had a standout play, bobbing and weaving through Tampa's defense before tossing a touchdown pass to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Edwards-Helaire described the play as Mahomes' top greatest hit.

Head coach Andy Reid described Mahomes as special, and advised fans that no matter how many amazing plays he pulls off, not to take the Mahomes magic for granted .

The Chiefs quarterback was the only player in the AFC who pulled off three touchdown passes in Week 4.

This is the ninth AFC Offensive Player of the Week award for Mahomes, previously winning the honor during:



Weeks 1-2 of 2018

Week 2 of 2019

Weeks 3 and 8 of 2020

Weeks 1 and 10 of 2021

Week 1 of 2022

He ranks fifth against other active quarterbacks for the number of times he has held the title.