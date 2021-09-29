NASCAR adds 2nd Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway in 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The fall race weekend at Kansas Speedway next year will be even more jam-packed after NASCAR announced that all three national touring series will run Sept. 9-11 as part of a four-race weekend.

NASCAR announced Wednesday that it has added a Camping World Truck Series race in addition to the previously announced Cup Series and Xfinity Series races . The ARCA Menards Series also will have a race that weekend at the 1.5-mile tri-oval in Kansas City, Kansas.

“Our 2022 season is shaping up to be the best one ever,” Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren said in a statement announcing the new race. “The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series consistently produces exciting racing for our fans and adding a playoff race to next season’s schedule will only add more excitement for them to enjoy.”

It will be the second race of the 2022 season at Kansas Speedway for the Cup Series, Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series, which also will run races May 14-15, 2022.

The additional Truck Series race, which will take place on Friday, Sept. 9, will serve as an elimination race in the first round of the playoffs next season. Four drivers will be trimmed from title contention based on the results at Kansas Speedway.

The Xfinity Series’ Kansas Lottery 300 and ARCA Menards Series will run on Saturday, Sept. 10, followed by the Cup Series’ Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday, Sept. 11.

Of course, there’s still one more weekend of racing at Kansas Speedway for the 2021 season next month.

The Xfinity Series’ Kansas Lottery 300 is slated for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23. It’s the second race in the Round of 8.

The ARCA Menards Series Reese’s 150, which serves as the tour’s championship race, will take place at 6 p.m. with Ty Gibbs and Corey Heim vying for the title.

The Cup Series’ Hollywood Casino 400, which serves as the second race in the Round of 8, takes place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24.