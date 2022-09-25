NFL veteran, 1st-year Chiefs DE Carlos Dunlap explains what went wrong in Week 3 matchup against Colts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs dropped their Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in an ugly 20-17 loss .

First-year Chief and NFL veteran Carlos Dunlap spoke with KSHB 41 Sports exclusively after the game about what went wrong .

"We had a couple critical mistakes," he said.

Dunlap went on to talk about the positive spin, the defensive unit.

Kansas City sacked Colts quarterback Matt Ryan five times, with Dunlap grabbing one of those along with four tackles and one forced fumble.

"This is a league of statistics, but we still went out there as defensive and made them earn it ... but we didn't finish the game," Dunlap said. "We have to stop them as a defense, and we will stop them in the future, but we didn't get it done today."

Second-year linebacker Nick Bolton picked up his first career sack Sunday and finished the day with two of the five sacks KC poured on Ryan. Third-year safety L'Jarius Sneed grabbed his fifth career sack during the game and recovered the forced fumble Dunlap made.

With plenty of youth in the unit, Dunlap says, from a veteran perspective, his teammates are playing impressively.

"They carrying themselves as young vets — you see them showing up and making plays," he said.

Next week Kansas City stays on the road with a Sunday Night Football showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

