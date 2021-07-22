Leanne Wong 'greatly disappointed' in Olympics experience after being quarantined

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leanne Wong, a local gymnast in Tokyo as an alternate for Team USA, said Thursday she is "greatly disappointed" with her Olympics experience.

Wong was quarantined after fellow alternate Kara Eaker tested positive for COVID-19.

"Greatly disappointed in the way my experience at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has gone. Trying to make the best out of this quarantine and hoping for better things to come," Wong wrote in an Instagram post.

Later Thursday, Wong's parents told KSHB 41 News their daughter's quarantine has been extended, and there's no word on how long.

They had thought Wong was going to get out of quarantine soon, as her COVID-19 antigen tests have been negative.

It's unclear what prompted the extension.

Eaker, like Wong, came from Blue Springs where they trained together at GAGE Center .

Both alternates, they had some contact with each other but were kept separate from the six competing gymnasts.

Eaker has received the COVID-19 vaccine. Wong has not.

