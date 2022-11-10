Park Hill grad Carter Jensen picked as Carolina League All-Star

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ascending Kansas City Royals catcher Carter Jensen has been chosen as a minor-league all-star.

Jensen, a 2021 Park Hill graduate, was announced Thursday as a Class-A Carolina League All-Star in voting by the league’s managers.

Jensen, a left-handed slugger, slashed .226/.363/.382 with 24 doubles, 11 home runs, 50 RBIs, 66 runs scored and 83 walks in 113 games. He also stole eight bases.

During his second professional season, Jensen, the Royals 13th-best ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline , became the first player with more than 10 home runs and 80 walks in his age-18 season since at least 2006, according to FanGraphs.

Jensen was the Columbia (South Carolina) Fireflies Player of the Year.

As a high school senior with Trojans, Jensen batted .387 with a .578 on-base percentage before the Royals chose him in the third round of 2021 MLB First-year Player Draft.

He signed with the Royals for an over-slot bonus deal worth $1.1 million, rather than attend LSU.