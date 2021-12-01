Park volleyball wins pool, advances to NAIA quarterfinals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Park University women’s volleyball ran its win streak to 29 straight matches and reached the quarterfinals at the NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship on Wednesday with a straight-sets win.

The fourth-seeded Pirates (32-2) cruised 25-22, 25-18, 25-17 against No. 13 Dakota Wesleyan University (South Dakota) at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, to win Pool D.

Park, which won national titles in 2014 and 2018, has only dropped four sets, winning 87 of 91 sets, during its current win streak.

The Pirates play fifth-seeded University of Providence (Montana) at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Nada Meawad led Park with 16 kills, while her twin sister, Noura Neawad, had 13 kills and a team-high 21 digs. Vera Beltrame posted a team-best 45 assists.