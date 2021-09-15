Patrick Mahomes ‘excited’ by idea of downtown stadium for Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On the heels of Kansas City Royals principal owner John Sherman making headlines Tuesday with his comments about the possibility of a downtown stadium , another of the club’s minority owners chimed in.

“I think they’re just kind of looking at all options and trying to prepare to do whatever they can to make it as exciting as they can for the Royals fanbase,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Wednesday during a press conference at the team’s practice facility.

He described the possibility as “exciting.”

RELATED | All 10 of Mahomes’ double-digit comebacks ranked

Mahomes said he’s been envious of the downtown stadiums he’s seen in other cities.

“You go to different places and see stadiums downtown,” Mahomes said. “You could kind of walk right into it. Kansas City has a great downtown. You would be able to do so much.”

The Royals announced in July 2020 that Mahomes had joined the team’s ownership group . He also is a part-owner of Sporting Kansas City .

What does @Royals minority owner and @Chiefs MVP QB @PatrickMahomes think about the possibility of a downtown baseball stadium? Hear it from him. #Chiefs41 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/XVdWKYAsR4 — KSHB 41 News (@KSHB41) September 15, 2021

The team’s lease at Jackson County-owned Truman Sports Complex, where the Royals and Chiefs play, runs through the 2030 season, so no move is imminent.

“I know it’s still very early,” Mahomes said. “It’s definitely exciting.”