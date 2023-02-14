Watch Now
Pizza 51 can’t be topped for Chiefs HC Andy Reid

Super Bowl Opening Night
Tyler Kaufman/AP
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks to the media during the NFL football Super Bowl 57 Opening Night, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 in Phoenix.
Super Bowl Opening Night
Posted at 2:33 PM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 15:33:39-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s pretty well documented that Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is a foodie.

He’s an expert on cheeseburgers and wants to try bratwurst when the Chiefs play in Germany next season.

Now, Reid can cross Brookside restaurant Pizza 51 off the list.

After the team touched down Monday, Reid said he went to Pizza 51 to continue celebrating his second Super Bowl win in four years.

“I got a mushroom and sausage pizza and a salad just to make my chubbiness feel good,” Reid said.

Maybe Reid can head back for a heart-shaped pizza for Valentine’s Day.

