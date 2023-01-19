Chiefs' Reid on Germany game: Looking forward to ‘getting a bratwurst’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Noted cheeseburger enthusiast and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Thursday he’s planning to expand his culinary horizons this year.

Earlier Thursday, the NFL announced that the Chiefs will be among the teams set to play a 2023 regular season game in Germany.

Speaking with reporters ahead of the team’s AFC Divisional round game Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Reid was asked his thoughts about German food.

“I look forward to getting a bratwurst,” Reid said.

Reid is famous for his affinity for cheeseburgers.

Sam Hartle/KSHB Acceptable condiments comparison between a cheeseburger and bratwurst.

Last February, KSHB 41 Sports anchor Mick Shaffer traveled to Los Angeles to catch up with Bob Auerbach, owner of Tommy’s, of whose cheeseburger Reid calls one of his favorites .

Most recently, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and their teammates presented Reid a Christmas gift — a Nike shoebox with a a giant juicy cheeseburger inside.

In December 2021, the NFL granted the Chiefs and three other clubs — Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers — the ability to expand their marketing presence in Germany.

The league played its first game in Germany in the 2022 regular season when the Buccaneers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 at Allianz Arena in Munich.

—