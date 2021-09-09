Prediction: Chiefs’ front-loaded schedule sets up for continued success

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Aiming for a third straight Super Bowl appearance, the Kansas City Chiefs face a daunting gauntlet during the first 11 weeks of the 2021 season.

The Chiefs have two postseason rematches in the first five weeks, an AFC Divisional rematch to open the season Sunday against the Cleveland Browns and an AFC Championship Game rematch Oct. 10 against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.

The early-season schedule also includes road games at the Baltimore Ravens, Washington Football Team and Tennessee Titans — three other playoff teams from 2020 — along with home games against the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys.

Throw in a September showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers and a road battle at the Las Vegas Raiders and nearly every matchup has a big-game feel before the Week 12 bye.

That’s not a bad thing, though, given that the roster ought to be at its healthiest early in the season.

The post-bye schedule, which comes at an opportune time during Thanksgiving week and amid a stretch of three straight home games, includes only one playoff team from last season.

If the Chiefs can weather some tough early tests, the chance to claim home-field advantage and a first-round bye again for the playoffs, which is only available to the top seed in each conference under the expanded playoffs format, should be there in December and January.

Here’s a look at how the season may unfold:

Sept. 12 — 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland Browns

Breakdown: The Browns are getting a lot of buzz as an AFC contender in 2021 and will be understandably motivated to avenge last season’s Divisional loss. But Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid at home to open the season at a packed Arrowhead — can’t pick against the Chiefs.

Record: 1-0

Sept. 19 — 7:20 p.m. (KSHB 41)

at Baltimore Ravens

Breakdown: The Ravens and Chiefs meet for the fourth straight season. Baltimore has a potent run game led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, but Kansas City seems to have their number and makes it four straight wins.

Record: 2-0

Sept. 26 — Noon (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers

Breakdown: The Chargers, under new head coach Brandon Staley, will be looking to flex against the recent AFC West bullies. Can LA reverse its wretched early-season history or will Mahomes’ September brilliance continue?

Record: 3-0

Oct. 3 — Noon (CBS)

at Philadelphia Eagles

Breakdown: The Eagles are rebuilding. QB Jalen Hurts is a work in progress. The Chiefs will be extra motivated to win in Philadelphia for Coach Reid.

Record: 4-0

Oct. 10 — 7:20 p.m. (KSHB 41)

Buffalo Bills

Breakdown: Home-field advantage may be on the line when the Bills return to Arrowhead for an AFC Championship Game rematch. Sunday Night Football at Arrowhead sounds like a recipe for a distinct home-field advantage on this given night.

Record: 5-0

Oct. 17 — Noon (CBS)

at Washington Football Team

Breakdown: Coach Ron Rivera’s squad might be sneaky good, especially with a loaded defensive line group. If Ryan Fitzpatrick can avoid costly turnovers, don’t be shocked if WFT pulls a mild shocker.

Record: 5-1

Oct. 24 — Noon (CBS)

at Tennessee Titans

Breakdown: Yes, the Titans added Julio Jones and the defensive coaching staff has been restructured, but a wholesale change like that takes time. Not enough will have passed yet for Tennessee to take down Kansas City.

Record: 6-1

Nov. 1 — 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

New York Giants

Breakdown: Daniel Jones vs. Patrick Mahomes — enough said.

Record: 7-1

Nov. 7 — 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

Green Bay Packers

Breakdown: It’s an elite quarterback matchup. Hopefully, Mahomes and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers are healthy this time around. Mahomes missed a 2019 meeting with Green Bay due to a knee injury.

Record: 8-1

Nov. 14 — 7:20 p.m.

at Las Vegas Raiders

Breakdown: The first installment of the Raiders’ annual “Super Bowl” gets the primetime treatment. How many Chiefs fans will pack Allegiant Stadium? Enough to enjoy a KC victory.

Record: 9-1

Nov. 21 — 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

Dallas Cowboys

Breakdown: The Cowboys are a trendy pick to make the playoffs with Dak Prescott’s return. They have plenty of weapons on offense, but it remains to be seen if the defense makes a leap forward under Dan Quinn in 2021. They may still be at least a year away from being a legitimate threat.

Record: 10-1

Nov. 28 — Bye

Breakdown: Coming off a home game and with two coming out of the perfectly timed break during Thanksgiving week, the Chiefs don’t have to leave home for a month in the middle of the season — a fantastic luxury entering the playoff push.

Dec. 5 — Noon (CBS)

Denver Broncos

Breakdown: Will Drew Lock be starting by December? If Teddy Bridgewater struggles, gets hurt or the Broncos have slid from contention, it’s entirely possible — and may not matter.

Record: 11-1

Dec. 12 — Noon (CBS)

Las Vegas Raiders

Breakdown: Can the Raiders stun the Chiefs again and embark on another victory lap around Arrowhead ? Anything’s possible, but don’t bank on it.

Record: 12-1

Dec. 16 — 7:20 p.m. (Fox/NFL Network/Amazon)

at Los Angeles Chargers

Breakdown: Staley’s imprint should be evident by now and the brutally short turnaround for a trip halfway across the country sets up as a tremendous challenge for the Chiefs. The Chiefs are 2-4 in Thursday matchups against AFC West foes under Reid.

Record: 12-2

Dec. 26 — 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh Steelers

Breakdown: While the Chargers benefit from the NFL schedule, the Steelers don’t. Historically, Reid is tough to beat with extra time prepare, so let’s chalk this up as a win.

Record: 13-2

Jan. 2 — Noon (CBS)

at Cincinnati Bengals

Breakdown: With a chance to clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs on the line, Mahomes and company deliver a strong performance against Joe Burrow and an ascending Bengals squad.

Record: 14-2

Jan. 9 — 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

at Denver Broncos

Breakdown: The starters rest and Denver, which doesn’t make the playoffs, wins its Super Bowl against Kansas City’s backups.

Record: 14-3

—