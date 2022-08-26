Projecting Chiefs’ 53-man roster after preseason ends: Tod Palmer

The NFL preseason is finished — at least for the Kansas City Chiefs, who have until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, to set the final 53-man roster for the 2022 season.

It’s a living organism more than something set in stone.

That’s always the case as injuries force the roster to change throughout the season.

Those changes could come quickly too, especially with tight end Blake Bell likely to make the roster then get moved to a reserve list as he recovers from hip surgery .

Now that the game’s wrapped up, “4th & 1” podcast Tod Palmer chimes in with his expectation for the Chiefs’ initial 53-man roster:

Offense

QUARTERBACKS (2)

On roster: Patrick Mahomes and Chad Henne

Possible practice squad additions: Shane Buechele

Waived: Dustin Crum

It’s possible Shane Buechele sneaks onto the roster again, but I think the Chiefs would prefer to stash him on the practice squad, if possible.

That was the plan last season until Arizona tried to claim him and he had to be moved to the 53-man roster. But there’s less danger of that coming out of training camp, when teams have had a month of workouts with their own QBs.

If the Chiefs really want to gamble, they could cut Henne and keep Buechele, but that doesn’t seem like Andy Reid’s style. The other option would be to pare down another position to keep Buechele around.

Crum hasn’t shown enough to justify a spot on the practice squad.

RUNNING BACKS/FULLBACK (4)

On roster: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon, Isiah Pacheco, Michael Burton

Injured reserve: Derrick Gore

Possible practice squad additions: Tayon Fleet-Davis

Waived: Ronald Jones II

Jones’ usage in the preseason suggests there’s not a place on the 53-man roster for him, but stranger things have happened. He also could be a trade piece if there’s a team with injury concerns at the position and low waiver-wire status.

Gore’s thumb injury and subsequent move to injured reserve eliminates having to cut him and gives the Chiefs another year to evaluate his future.

Pacheco’s role as the primary kick returner and his impressive training camp all but guarantee him a roster spot, even if the hype train might be rolling a bit too fast.

Burton’s quality production in limited chances, Andy Reid’s affinity for fullbacks and a clear role on special teams make him a lock for the roster.

WIDE RECEIVERS (6)

On roster: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Mecole Hardman Jr., Daurice Fountain, Justin Watson

Injured reserve: Justyn Ross

Possible practice squad additions: Jerrion Ealy, Cornell Powell

Waived: Josh Gordon, Aaron Parker, Corey Coleman

The consensus seems to be that five of the six receivers spots, including Watson, are locked in — and with good reason.

Fountain, Gordon and Coleman are the likely candidates for a sixth spot.

Fountain has the best grasp of the offense and a more wide-ranging role on special teams, while Gordon is strictly a receiver and Coleman’s most valuable as a return specialist. Coleman's 45-yard kickoff return against the Packers couldn't have hurt his chances, but the dropped punt probably didn't help them.

But the Chiefs have plenty of guys to try out at returner — including a trio of rookies in Pacheco, cornerback Trent McDuffie and Moore — which gives Fountain the edge, in my opinion.

TIGHT ENDS (4)

On roster: Travis Kelce, Blake Bell, Noah Gray, Jody Fortson

Possible practice squad additions: Matt Bushman, Jordan Franks

Waived: n/a

Bell’s injury complicates things. Assuming he’s moved to injured reserve after making the 53-man roster, he could be designated to return. But it would be interesting to see how the Chiefs choose to fill his spot in that case.

The fact that Kansas City reportedly put in a waiver claim for former Mizzou and Blue Springs South star Kendall Blanton suggests they would happily pursue an upgrade over Bushman, who scored two touchdowns against Green Bay, and Franks.

Does that come from a waiver claim? Do the Chiefs instead try to keep Gordon or Coleman around as an extra receiver instead of a tight end? Maybe an extra offensive lineman is the answer?

Bushman may have gotten a shot had he not suffered a broken collarbone in the preseason finale, which may end his season if he lands on injured reserve.

Either way, I think Bell’s on the 53-man roster and the answer comes after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

OFFENSIVE LINE (9)

On roster: Orlando Brown Jr., Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Andrew Wylie, Geron Christian Sr., Nick Allegretti, Austin Reiter, Darian Kinnard

Possible practice squad additions: Michael Caliendo, Vitaliy Gurman, Prince Tega Wanogho

Reserve/PUP list: Lucas Niang

Waived: Roderick Johnson

Reiter’s spot isn’t guaranteed, if the Chiefs think a combination of Allegretti and Caliendo would work, but I’m giving him the nod as the veteran. But Reiter also has worked at right guard, giving him more versatility as a backup and enhancing his value.

Regardless, there would be a massive drop off if Humphrey got hurt, so try not to even think about it, Chiefs Kingdom.

Kinard needs more development, but it might be hard to sneak him through waivers and onto the practice squad. I assume his spot’s secure as a fifth-round pick.

Defense

DEFENSIVE TACKLES (5)

On roster: Derrick Nnadi, Chris Jones, Khalen Saunders, Tershawn Wharton, Danny Shelton

Possible practice squad additions: Kehinde Oginni Hassan

Waived: Taylor Stallworth, Matt Dickerson

Saunders is the player from this group on the bubble, but I don’t think it’s a big bubble. He’s athletic and still relatively cheap on a rookie contract.

Maybe it’s my Saunders bias, but I can’t see the Chiefs giving up on him, but Shelton’s mammoth size fills a need and provides insurance in the defensive interior.

DEFENSIVE ENDS (5)

On roster: Mike Danna, Frank Clark, George Karlaftis, Carlos Dunlap, Malik Herring

Possible practice squad additions: Joshua Kaindoh, Azur Kamara

Waived: n/a

Herring, who suffered a strained oblique in the preseason finale, seems more likely to contribute to the defensive-end rotation with impact than Kaindoh, but Kaindoh is more athletic and probably has more value on special teams.

I don’t think either qualifies as a difference-maker on the roster and I can’t imagine the Chiefs keeping both.

Azur Kamara showed his speed and motor in chasing down Jordan Love, highlighting his case for the practice squad as a developmental speed rusher.

LINEBACKERS (5)

On roster: Nick Bolton, Willie Gay Jr., Elijah Lee, Darius Harris, Leo Chenal

Possible practice squad additions: Mike Rose, Jack Cochrane

Waived: Jermaine Carter Jr.

Harris gets the edge over Carter, because he’s been moonlighting with the green dot as the defensive play-caller. That doesn’t seem like a duty the Chiefs’ staff would entrust lightly.

CORNERBACKS (6)

On roster: L’Jarius Sneed, Trent McDuffie, Joshua Williams, Rashad Fenton, Jaylen Watson, Chris Lammons

Possible practice squad additions: Dicaprio Bootle, Nazeeh Johnson

Waived: n/a

Watson has impressed enough in camp that I give him the nod as the fifth corner.

Dave Toub, assistant head coach and special teams coordinator, called Lammons the Chiefs’ best gunner. I suspect that means something.

Bootle could still use more development before he has a role with the defense and doesn’t offer quite as much on special teams.

Johnson is the wild card. The Chiefs used draft capital on him and he’s shown versatility in camp, playing at cornerback after a college career at safety. He’s definitely a practice squad candidate, if he doesn’t make the 53-man roster.

SAFETIES (4)

On roster: Juan Thornhill, Justin Reid, Deon Bush, Bryan Cook

Possible practice squad additions: Zayne Anderson

Waived: Devon Key

The top four guys are locks, but I think the depth at corner is superior.

Anderson has value on special teams, so the Chiefs probably will try to keep him around again.

Special teams

SPECIALISTS (3)

On roster: K Harrison Butker, P Tommy Townsend, LS James Winchester

Possible practice squad additions: n/a

Waived: n/a

There are no surprises here, because there was no real competition in training camp — with apologies to Justin Reid’s work as placekicker and Juan Thornhill’s cameo as the holder on kicks.

—