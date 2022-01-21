Protection order filing details incident involving Chiefs LB Willie Gay

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County, Kansas, judge Friday approved a no contact order between Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay, Jr. and a woman that Gay had a child with.

On Thursday afternoon, the mother of the couple's child filed a request for a protection order against Gay. The protection order came less than a day after Gay was arrested and charged with alleged criminal damage in an incident late Wednesday night in Overland Park.

In the protection order request, the mother said that around 9 p.m. Wednesday night, she allegedly texted Gay and asked him to not go visit his son because he was asleep.

Gay is alleged to have insisted on going anyway and an argument allegedly ensued when he joked about her being a single mother.

The woman alleges she then got upset and went to her room to call a friend. Her friend advised she call police.

While she was doing so, Gay allegedly began yelling and calling her names and warned he'd be gone before police officers arrived.

Gay then allegedly took her phone, hung up and "aggressively" pushed her onto a couch.

The mother claims he then began to aggressively knock items off of a counter and picked up a vacuum, throwing it. He also allegedly threw her phone and cracked the screen.

Shortly after, he allegedly left the apartment.

On Thursday, Gay pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge of criminal damage less than $1,000.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Friday Gay would play on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

